Highlights & scores: Section 3 & Section 10 basketball playoffs

Friday morning sports wrap
February 21, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST - Updated February 21 at 7:54 AM

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Several area teams were looking to keep their seasons alive on the high school hardwood last night.

Section 3 playoffs got underway and Section 10 playoffs continued.

General Brown hosted Skaneateles in girls' Section 3 Class B opening-round play.

The Lady Lions fell to Skaneateles 52-50.

Madrid-Waddington and St. Lawrence Central will face off in the boys' Section 10 Class C championship match after the Yellow Jackets defeated Norwood-Norfolk 60-40 and the Larries beat Brushton-Moira 54-51.

Thursday’s local scores

Girls’ Section 3 Class B basketball play-in game

Skaneateles 52, General Brown 50

Boys’ Section 10 Class B basketball semifinals

OFA 99, Salmon River 45

Canton 65, Gouverneur 30

Boys’ Section 10 Class C basketball semifinals

Madrid-Waddington 60, Norwood-Norfolk 40

St. Lawrence Central 54, Brushton-Moira 51

