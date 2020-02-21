Highlights & scores: Section 3 & Section 10 basketball playoffs

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Several area teams were looking to keep their seasons alive on the high school hardwood last night.
Section 3 playoffs got underway and Section 10 playoffs continued.
General Brown hosted Skaneateles in girls' Section 3 Class B opening-round play.
The Lady Lions fell to Skaneateles 52-50.
Madrid-Waddington and St. Lawrence Central will face off in the boys' Section 10 Class C championship match after the Yellow Jackets defeated Norwood-Norfolk 60-40 and the Larries beat Brushton-Moira 54-51.
Highlights from all three games are in the video.
Thursday’s local scores
Girls’ Section 3 Class B basketball play-in game
Skaneateles 52, General Brown 50
Boys’ Section 10 Class B basketball semifinals
OFA 99, Salmon River 45
Canton 65, Gouverneur 30
Boys’ Section 10 Class C basketball semifinals
Madrid-Waddington 60, Norwood-Norfolk 40
St. Lawrence Central 54, Brushton-Moira 51
