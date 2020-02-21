Historical Society hosts sweet fundraiser

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was time for Chocolate, Cocktails, and Cannoli at the Jefferson County Historical Society Thursday evening.
Several people turned out to enjoy drinks, entertainment, and company -- all to support the Historical Society.
Funds raised will help with upkeep of exhibits and the Paddock Mansion.
"Well, this is considered a small fundraiser for us, but we actually ended up with more people here tonight than we expected, which is great," Historical Society vice president Lisa Ruggiero said, "so it's going to be small -- we're thinking probably about a thousand dollars."
Organizers say the event is an old tradition they wanted to bring back.
