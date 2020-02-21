Kathy Simmons, 68, of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kathy Simmons, 68, of Lewisburg Road, died on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Hospice Residence of Jefferson County with her family by her side.
Kathy was born on August 22, 1951 in Carthage, daughter of the late Harry and Katherine (Sixberry) Baxter. She attended Carthage Central School. She was a homemaker.
On August 30, 1996 she married Isaac “Ike” F. Simmons. Isaac passed away on July 25, 2011.
Survivors include three stepdaughters, Nikki Shampine of Carthage; Kristi Simmons of Carthage; and Jessica Marquette of Watertown; four siblings, Jim (Lillian) Baxter of Ohio; Larry Baxter of Carthage; Carrie (Herbert) Crandall of North Carolina; and Beverly Baxter Brown of Carthage; as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
No public services will be held at this time. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Kathy was born on August 22, 1951 in Carthage, daughter of the late Harry and Katherine (Sixberry) Baxter. She attended Carthage Central School. She was a homemaker.
On August 30, 1996 she married Isaac “Ike” F. Simmons. Isaac passed away on July 25, 2011.
Survivors include three stepdaughters, Nikki Shampine of Carthage; Kristi Simmons of Carthage; and Jessica Marquette of Watertown; four siblings, Jim (Lillian) Baxter of Ohio; Larry Baxter of Carthage; Carrie (Herbert) Crandall of North Carolina; and Beverly Baxter Brown of Carthage; as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
No public services will be held at this time. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.