Looking back 40 years: the Lake Placid Winter Olympics

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WWNY) - The 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics were 40 years ago this month.
Lake placid first hosted the Olympics in 1932. Seventeen nations took part, including 252 athletes in 14 events.
Twenty-two years later the process of obtaining the games began once again.
Finally in 1974, IOC president Lord Killanin announced that Lake Placid would be the site for the 1980 winter games.
February 13, 1980 the games opened, 46 years after the games first appeared in Lake Placid. This time the Olympics involved 37 nations and 1,072 athletes in 38 events and, even more amazing, 6,703 volunteers.
It was the home of the Miracle on Ice, a group of college-age kids from the USA beating the Soviets and then Finland for the gold medal.
On, the speed skating oval were the five gold medal performances of Eric Heiden.
The 13th Winter Olympic games, one for the ages, a memorable time for the spectators and those in the media.
Lake Placid continues to host world-class events. The Olympics may never make a return trip, but the last one left an impression 40 years ago.
