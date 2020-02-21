Man arrested 2X in 1 day after allegedly violating protection orders

FINE, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Edwards man was arrested twice in less than 12 hours after he allegedly violated orders of protection.
St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies say 33 year old Clifton Guiles was arrested twice on Tuesday on charges that included criminal contempt, criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child.
On Monday, he allegedly took a victim's cell phone and damaged it in from of 6- and 9-year-old children. The victim had a stay-away order of protection against him.
On Tuesday, he allegedly got into an argument with three people who had stay-away orders of protection.
Both incidents were on Youngs Road in the town of Fine.
Guiles was arraigned in Canton town court for the first incident and jailed on $250 bail.
He was arraigned in Fine town court after the second incident and was released under probation supervision.
