Mary Ann Oakes, 76, of Potsdam

Mary Ann graduated at Blodgett Vocational High School and worked as a waitress, tax preparer, and retail clerk throughout her life. She and her late husband, Gabriel, owned and operated A Ceramic Shop, A Bar, G and G Tobacco Store and opened the First Ice Cream Shop on the Akwesasne Reservation. Mary Ann eventually sold her business and moved to Lawrence Ave Apartments in Potsdam where she became a volunteer driver until 2019. Mary Ann and her family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Jhaveri for all he did to take care of her for over 20 years.