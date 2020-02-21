New brew to honor 10th Mountain Division

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There's a new brew to try Saturday.
Boots Brewing Company in Watertown will be unveiling the name of its new Italian Pilsner.
The title comes from a naming competition put on by the Fort Drum Chapter of the National Association of the 10th Mountain Division.
Association secretary Brian Jefferds says the person with the winning name is currently deployed in Afghanistan.
Jefferds and bar owner Dan Daugherty say they can only hint at what the name will be.
"It has a lot to do with a very historical battle that the 10th Mountain Division fought in World War II," said Jefferds.
"Has a tie-in with a battle that took place 75 years ago, currently over these few days going on right now," said Daugherty.
The beer will be poured from the 10th tap at the bar.
The name will be released at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Boots Brewing Company.
