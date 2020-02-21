Volunteer Transportation Center to host bowling fundraiser

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center is hosting a bowling tournament next month.
The VTC's Jeremiah Papineau said the event is a fundraiser to support the rides the organization provides in St. Lawrence County.
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
The tournament is from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 29 at the Ogdensburg Bowl.
The entry fee is $100 for a team of five bowlers.
You can register for the tournament or sign up to be a sponsor by calling 315-714-2034.
