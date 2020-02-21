Volunteer Transportation Center to host bowling fundraiser

Volunteer Transportation Center bowling tournament
February 21, 2020 at 7:53 AM EST - Updated February 21 at 7:53 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center is hosting a bowling tournament next month.

The VTC's Jeremiah Papineau said the event is a fundraiser to support the rides the organization provides in St. Lawrence County.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The tournament is from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 29 at the Ogdensburg Bowl.

The entry fee is $100 for a team of five bowlers.

You can register for the tournament or sign up to be a sponsor by calling 315-714-2034.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.