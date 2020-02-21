Warming up & becoming mostly sunny

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There could be a few snow showers early Friday, but we’ll have sunshine for most of the day.
Temperatures started the day in the single digits above and below zero, but will warm up into the upper 20s.
Most of the weekend should be dry and mild.
We could see a few snow showers Saturday morning, but the rest of the day should be partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
Highs will be in the upper 30s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies.
We could see mixed precipitation Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 40s both days.
It will be in the mid-30s on Wednesday and around 30 on Thursday, with snow possible both days.
