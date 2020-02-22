A day for darts in Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s the second year for the Thousand Islands Winter Classic Dart Tournament.
Organizers say it's still on the mark.
“It brings Watertown, Plattsburgh, all the surrounding areas, it actually brings all the people in the leagues around here to one spot to shoot for money and championship trophies and stuff like that,” said Johnny Jenkins, the tournament’s director.
Close to 200 dart players are taking part in the weekend-long event at Bonnie Castle Resort in Alexandria Bay.
“It’s a beautiful location, camaraderie, and you get to come out and see people you don’t get to see all the time. Friends and family, yeah,” said dart player Edward Laveck.
“It’s competitive, you get to play with people from all across the country and you get to drink beer,” said Tom Page, who was participating.
Among the competitions in hand was the Doubles 501, just one of many categories in this weekend’s tournament. The winners of the round win $200- $300 each.
“If you do well enough, you can win a good amount of money,” said Page.
While competitors vie for the big bucks, the Thousand Islands area is profiting from the off-season tourism.
Oh my God, it’s just put so many people here, and many people haven’t been to Bonnie Castle before, because they didn’t even know about Boldt Castle, so I think we’re going to get some recurring business because people love it right here and the view is the best in the Thousand Islands," said Narelle Rufa, Bonnie Castle Resort Bartender.
The competition runs through Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.