Elizabeth N. Paro, 81, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for 81 year old Elizabeth N. Paro, a resident of Massena, will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Massena Methodist Church at 1 p.m. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Paro passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 with her family at her side at the home of her granddaughter in Plattsburgh. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Elizabeth N. Paro