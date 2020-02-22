Friday Sports: Section 3 & Section 10 basketball playoffs across the north country

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Section 3 and Section 10 basketball playoffs dominated the local schedule Friday night.
In the Boys Section 3 Class A playoffs. Watertown was at Fulton. The Cyclones would fall to Fulton by a final score of 59-46.
Carthage traveled to Central Square in another Boys Section 3 Class A meeting. Carthage falls to Central Square 73-43.
In the Boys Section 3 Class C playoffs, the Thousand Islands Vikings were at Onondaga. Onondaga wins 59-55.
In the Boys Section 3 Class C playoffs, Beaver River hosted Sherburne Earlville. The Beavers win 60-32.
In the Boys Section 3 class D playoffs, Lyme entertained LaFargeville. Lyme wins 82-37.
In Copenhagen, the Golden Knights met Manlius Pebble Hill in Section 3 Class D play. The Golden Knights come out on top, winning 73-36.
Turning to the girls’ side, in the Girls Section 3 Class B playoffs, Lowville hosted Cazenovia. Lowville wins 58-51.
In the Girls Section 3 Class C playoffs from Cape Vincent, Thousand Islands hosted Sherburne Earlville. Thousand Islands beats Sherburne Earlville 58-42.
In the Girls Section 3 Class D playoffs, Lyme met Stockbridge Valley. Lyme wins 65-15.
Turning to Section 10, the Girls Section 10 Class C Semifinal featured Madrid Waddington hosting Brushton Moira. Madrid Waddington wins 62-26.
Norwood Norfolk hosted St. Lawrence Central in the other Section 10 Class C Semifinal. St. Lawrence Central wins 65-42.
Friday Sports Scores
Boys Section 3 Basketball
- Carthage 43, Central Square 73
- Watertown 46, Fulton 59
- Thousand Islands 55, Onondaga 59
- South Lewis 57, West Canada Valley 87
- Belleville Henderson 39, DeRuyter 79
- Sackets Harbor 72, Oriskany 74
- Manlius-Pebble Hill 36, Copenhagen 73
- LaFargeville 37, Lyme 82
Girls Section 3 Basketball
- Cazenovia 51, Lowville 58
- Sherburne-Earlville 42, Thousand Islands 58
- Immaculate Heart 41, McGraw 30
- New York Mills 60, Sandy Creek 71
- Stockbridge Valley 15, Lyme 65
- LaFargeville 68, Madison 50
Girls Section 10 Basketball
- Potsdam 34, Canton 71
- Gouverneur 42, O.F.A. 52
- Brushton Moira 26, Madrid Waddington 62
- St. Lawrence C. 65, Norwood Norfolk 42
Mens College Basketball
- Union 79, St. Lawrence 64
- Rensselaer 74, Clarkson 71
- SUNY Oneonta 83, SUNY Potsdam 91
Womens College Basketball
- Union 56, St. Lawrence 69
- Rensselaer 61, Clarkson 50
- SUNY Oneonta 59, SUNY Potsdam 64
Mens College Hockey
- Dartmouth 5, St. Lawrence 2
- Harvard 5, Clarkson 2
Womens College Hockey
- St. Lawrence 3, Dartmouth 2
- Clarkson 4, Harvard 1
Pro Hockey
- Delaware 3, Watertown 5
Boys HS Hockey
- Islanders 0, Malone 2
- Ithaca 2, Massena 5
- Canton 1, Potsdam 5
Mens College Volleyball
- SUNY Potsdam 2, Dean 3
