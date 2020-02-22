Friday Sports: Section 3 & Section 10 basketball playoffs across the north country

February 21, 2020 at 10:29 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 11:31 PM

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Section 3 and Section 10 basketball playoffs dominated the local schedule Friday night.

In the Boys Section 3 Class A playoffs. Watertown was at Fulton. The Cyclones would fall to Fulton by a final score of 59-46.

Carthage traveled to Central Square in another Boys Section 3 Class A meeting. Carthage falls to Central Square 73-43.

In the Boys Section 3 Class C playoffs, the Thousand Islands Vikings were at Onondaga. Onondaga wins 59-55.

In the Boys Section 3 Class C playoffs, Beaver River hosted Sherburne Earlville. The Beavers win 60-32.

In the Boys Section 3 class D playoffs, Lyme entertained LaFargeville. Lyme wins 82-37.

In Copenhagen, the Golden Knights met Manlius Pebble Hill in Section 3 Class D play. The Golden Knights come out on top, winning 73-36.

Turning to the girls’ side, in the Girls Section 3 Class B playoffs, Lowville hosted Cazenovia. Lowville wins 58-51.

In the Girls Section 3 Class C playoffs from Cape Vincent, Thousand Islands hosted Sherburne Earlville. Thousand Islands beats Sherburne Earlville 58-42.

In the Girls Section 3 Class D playoffs, Lyme met Stockbridge Valley. Lyme wins 65-15.

Turning to Section 10, the Girls Section 10 Class C Semifinal featured Madrid Waddington hosting Brushton Moira. Madrid Waddington wins 62-26.

Norwood Norfolk hosted St. Lawrence Central in the other Section 10 Class C Semifinal. St. Lawrence Central wins 65-42.

Watch the video above for highlights.

Friday Sports Scores

Boys Section 3 Basketball

  • Carthage 43, Central Square 73
  • Watertown 46, Fulton 59
  • Thousand Islands 55, Onondaga 59
  • South Lewis 57, West Canada Valley 87
  • Belleville Henderson 39, DeRuyter 79
  • Sackets Harbor 72, Oriskany 74
  • Manlius-Pebble Hill 36, Copenhagen 73
  • LaFargeville 37, Lyme 82

Girls Section 3 Basketball

  • Cazenovia 51, Lowville 58
  • Sherburne-Earlville 42, Thousand Islands 58
  • Immaculate Heart 41, McGraw 30
  • New York Mills 60, Sandy Creek 71
  • Stockbridge Valley 15, Lyme 65
  • LaFargeville 68, Madison 50

Girls Section 10 Basketball

  • Potsdam 34, Canton 71
  • Gouverneur 42, O.F.A. 52
  • Brushton Moira 26, Madrid Waddington 62
  • St. Lawrence C. 65, Norwood Norfolk 42

Mens College Basketball

  • Union 79, St. Lawrence 64
  • Rensselaer 74, Clarkson 71
  • SUNY Oneonta 83, SUNY Potsdam 91

Womens College Basketball

  • Union 56, St. Lawrence 69
  • Rensselaer 61, Clarkson 50
  • SUNY Oneonta 59, SUNY Potsdam 64

Mens College Hockey

  • Dartmouth 5, St. Lawrence 2
  • Harvard 5, Clarkson 2

Womens College Hockey

  • St. Lawrence 3, Dartmouth 2
  • Clarkson 4, Harvard 1

Pro Hockey

  • Delaware 3, Watertown 5

Boys HS Hockey

  • Islanders 0, Malone 2
  • Ithaca 2, Massena 5
  • Canton 1, Potsdam 5

Mens College Volleyball

  • SUNY Potsdam 2, Dean 3

