Larry P. Fioretto, 71, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Larry P. Fioretto, 71, of Patricia Dr., Watertown, passed away February 20, 2020, at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm, surrounded by his family.
Larry was the kindest of men who always made time for family and friends. It seemed like no matter whose life he touched he made a lasting impression. His unselfish genuine concern for others made him special to so many.
Larry was born on November 16, 1948, in Watertown, son of Pasquale J. and Rita P. Canale Fioretto. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1966 and attended Canton ATC. On July 29, 2006, he married Katherine Gerken in Watertown. He was previously married to MaryLou Raymo of Massena.
Larry had a long and productive career in the oil and gas industry. He was employed by Augsbury, Griffith Energy and finally with Mohawk Home Heating and Oil, a division of Sunoco, retiring in 2010.
Larry was a communicant of Holy Family Church, a life member of the Elks Lodge #496, a member of the Italian American Civic Association and the Mount Carmel Men’s Society. He loved to play golf, often at the Watertown Golf Club but also played at surrounding courses.
Surviving besides his wife are a daughter, Megan Bouchard and her son James Peter (JP), of Massena, two step daughters, Amy (Brian) Mitchell and their children, Trent and Anthony, Watertown, Sara Gerken and her children, Nick Tufo and twins, Aydin and Austin Michaud, two brothers, Richard (Anne) Fioretto, Summerfield, FL, Martin (Sylvia) Germonto, Holiday, FL., a sister, Eloise (Orville) Eckler, Bradenton, FL, a brother-in-law, Gary Hopkins, Watertown, and “Uncle Larry” to many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. A brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Kathy Germonto, and a sister Patti Jo Hopkins, died before him.
Calling hours will be Thursday, February 27th, from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held Friday, February 28th at 11 am at Holy Family Church with Reverend Mickey Demo officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
