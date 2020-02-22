Larry P. Fioretto, 71, of Watertown

Surviving besides his wife are a daughter, Megan Bouchard and her son James Peter (JP), of Massena, two step daughters, Amy (Brian) Mitchell and their children, Trent and Anthony, Watertown, Sara Gerken and her children, Nick Tufo and twins, Aydin and Austin Michaud, two brothers, Richard (Anne) Fioretto, Summerfield, FL, Martin (Sylvia) Germonto, Holiday, FL., a sister, Eloise (Orville) Eckler, Bradenton, FL, a brother-in-law, Gary Hopkins, Watertown, and “Uncle Larry” to many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. A brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Kathy Germonto, and a sister Patti Jo Hopkins, died before him.