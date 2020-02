CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Linda A. Cole, of Clayton, passed away peacefully in her sleep under the watchful eye of her God, Hospice, family, friends, and her cat six days shy of her 86 birthday at her home Friday, February 21, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and a full obituary will be published. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com