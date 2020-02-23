MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Ellen Lynch (McDonald) Magee, of Morristown, NY, will be held Wednesday February 26, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. John the Evangelist Church in Morristown with Rev. Christopher C. Carrara officiating. Calling hours will be held at her brother’s home at 903 Northumberland St., Morristown, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 3:00PM to 5:00PM. Mrs. Magee passed on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.