Pancakes for Parkinson’s Disease in Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - People were supporting Parkinson’s Disease in Sackets Harbor. Over the last few years, this pancake breakfast has become a tradition.
The North Country Coalition for Parkinson’s Disease and the Sons of the American Legion of Sackets Harbor teamed up for a pancake breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning.
People came out and enjoyed breakfast favorites like eggs, sausage, hash browns and, of course, pancakes.
All funds raised will go to the Parkinson’s Disease Coalition to support patients and families dealing with the disease.
“Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological disease in the United States, and we are trying to expand the knowledge base in Northern New York about this disease,” said Robert Whiteman, member of the North Country Coalition for Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders.
“It’s always great to support the causes, you know. I mean, and especially with Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s, you know, the more support the merrier, I know that.” said Michael Bova, a boxing coach for Parkinson’s patients who attended the Pancake breakfast.
This is the 5th annual pancake breakfast for Parkinson’s in Sackets Harbor. In years past, the event has raised nearly $2,000.
