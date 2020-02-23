Peggy Anne Akey, 64, of Star Lake

STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Peggy Anne Akey, age 64, of Star Lake, passed away on February 22, 2020 at home.
There will be a Celebration of Life announced in the spring. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Peggy was born on August 7, 1955 in Star Lake to the late Robert John and Nancy Jane (Phelps) LaBounty. She attended the Clifton-Fine Central School and worked as a self-employed care giver. She had also worked as a bartender for the Newton Falls Hotel.
Peggy loved music, dancing, and socializing. She enjoyed cooking, baking, bowling and was a wild and free spunky woman.
She is survived by her children, Sara and Darrin Goodrow of Potsdam and Matthew T. Akey of Theresa, her grandchildren, Emma and Leah Goodrow, sister, Jane O’Rourke, and brothers, Dr. Chris and Donna LaBounty and Timothy and Patti LaBounty. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
Donations in memory of Peggy may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy 11, Potsdam NY 13676.
