Ray “Clifford” Kentner, 94, of Lisbon

Ray was born May 13, 1925, the son of the late Ray G. and Cora (Dow) Kentner. He attended school in the Waddington area. Clifford joined the U.S. Army and served for 2 years as an Artillery Operator during WWII stationed in Germany. He married Harriet Veley on July 7, 1944 in Sparta, WI. She later predeceased him in 2010. In his younger years, Ray worked on the family farm and later as an Agricultural Mechanic as well as Small Engine Repair. At one time he worked for R. G. Kentner and Sons as a mechanic and later operated Kentner Shop where he would specialize working on farm equipment. Ray also drove bus for Madrid-Waddington Central School for many years as well as being a substitute driver for Rothel’s Bus out of Ogdensburg. At one time he was an assistant helper for the Boy Scouts and belonged to the Waddington American Legion. Ray was a jack of all trades and enjoyed tinkering with many projects throughout the years. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and was an avid reader along with being an advocate of the NRA.