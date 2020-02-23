3 reportedly injured in 4 vehicle crash in Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three people were reportedly hurt in a four vehicle crash in Potsdam Saturday.
Potsdam Village Police tell 7 News it happened on Market Street in Potsdam over the afternoon.
Police say one driver ran through the intersection near Jreck Subs and struck three cars.
While the investigation is ongoing, police say they believe that driver suffered a medical condition at the wheel.
That person and two other drivers were transferred to Canton Potsdam Hospital with unknown injuries.
The fourth vehicle was parked with no one inside.
Police say charges for this crash are pending.
The photos above were sent to us from Brian Paige.
