Saturday Sports: Lowville Basketball begins defense of section title

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The defending Section 3 Class B boys champions, the Lowville Red Raiders, began defense of their title Saturday at home as they hosted Camden.
Chad Bach finishes with 21 points as Lowville defeats Camden 77 to 36.
Another Boys’ Section 3 Class B contest was in Dexter as the General Brown Lions hosted Homer. General Brown defeats Homer 47-41.
In the Girls Section 3 Class B playoffs, South Jeff hosted Homer. South Jeff rolls to a 79-42.
On the girls’ side, a Section 3 Class A contest in Philadelphia as Indian River entertained Fulton. Indian River rolls to a 64-37 win.
Turning to the Boys Section 10 Class D opening round play, the Harrisville Pirates met Hammond. Harrisville rolls to a 81-49 win.
Next up was 3rd seed Hermon DeKalb battling Edwards Knox. Hermon DeKalb wins 71-28.
The first game of the night session pitted Lisbon against Heuvelton. Heuvelton upsets Lisbon 89-55.
In the Men’s Region 3 Division 3 Sub-Regional from the McVean Athletic Center, J.C.C. hosted Cayuga. The Cannoneers beat Cayuga 92-67.
Saturday Sports Scores
Boys Section 3 Class B Playoffs
- Lowville 77, Camden 36
- General Brown 47, Homer 41
Boys Section 3 Class A Playoffs
- New Hartford 55, Indian River 43
Girls Section 3 Class A Playoffs
- Indian River 64, Fulton 37
Girls Section 3 Class B Playoffs
- South Jeff 79, Homer 42
Boys Section 10 Class D Playoffs
- Harrisville 81, Hammond 49
- Hermon DeKalb 71, Edwards Knox 28
- Heuvelton 89, Lisbon 55
- Chateaugay 66, Colton Pierrepont 34
Mens Region 3 Division 3 Sub-Regional
- J.C.C. 92, Cayuga C.C. 67
Mens Basketball
- Union 93, Clarkson 85
- SUNY New Paltz 100, SUNY Potsdam 96
- R.P.I. 73, St. Lawrence 63
Womens Basketball
- Clarkson 62, Union 55
- SUNY New Paltz 78, SUNY Potsdam 55
- R.P.I. 67, St. Lawrence 64
Mens Hockey
- SUNY Canton 5, SUNY Potsdam 3
- Clarkson 4, Dartmouth 0
- St. Lawrence 6, Harvard 3
Womens Hockey
- Clarkson 2, Dartmouth 1
- Harvard 3, St. Lawrence 0
Mens Lacrosse
- SUNY Polytechnic 12, Canton 4
Mens Volleyball
- Springfield, MA 3, SUNY Potsdam 0
- NYU 3, SUNY Potsdam 0
