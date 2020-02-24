Allen L. Smith, 88, of Watertown

Al was born in Watertown on May 25, 1931, son of the late Herbert L. and Doris E. Quinn Smith. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1949 and received his Bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in 1954 in Agricultural Finance. He married Martha M. “Marty” Maine in Carthage on April 23, 1955. After his marriage he served for two years in the US Army as a 1st Lieutenant.