Alvin L. Aldrich Sr., 80, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alvin L. Aldrich, Sr., 80, of Artz Road, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Pine Island, FL.
A calling hour will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with a closing prayer at 2:30 p.m.at the funeral home. A graveside service will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, Fonda, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lowville Elks Scholarship Fund, (In memory of James J. Aldrich), 5600 Shady Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Kathy and Randy Aucter of Croghan; Alvin Aldrich Jr. and his wife Kimberly of Lowville, Julie and Robert Gayne of Watertown, Lynn Matthews of Dunn, N.C., Wayne and Jill Aldrich of Glenfield; eight grandchildren, Brandy, Derik, Kaitlyn, Alexys, Addison, Megan, Kennady and Calvin; two great-grandchildren, Rory and Emersyn, and one expected in June, 2020.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Carol; a son James J. Aldrich, who passed away on September 1, 2002; a son-in-law, Donnie Matthews who passed away on October 23, 2017; a grandson, Joshua James Aucter who passed away on May 21, 1989; and a sister, Marie Petrie, who passed away on August 30, 2016.
Alvin was born on August 24, 1939 in Fonda, NY, a son of the late Cecil R. and Marie Esther Joyce Aldrich. He attended country school in Fonda and graduated from Fonda-Fultonville High School in 1957.
On January 26, 1963, he married Carol A. Barnes in Stratford, NY. Together, the family moved to Lewis County in 1969. Carol passed away on September 1, 1997.
Alvin was a lifetime self-employed logger and woodsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and restoring antique cars. He loved to attend antique car and tractor shows. He also enjoyed spending winters at his home in Pine Island, Florida.
