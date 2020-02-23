Another taste of spring tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you liked the weather today you’ll also enjoy tomorrow.
Monday highs will once again reach the lower to mid 40′s for highs with a mix of sun and clouds.
The nice taste of spring will be short-lived as a strong area of low pressure starts to move in on Tuesday. The area of low pressure will be slow to move through which means the middle of the week will be nasty as we will see a little bit of everything.
On Thursday we will start to see Lake Effect snow showers as colder air filters in back behind the are of low pressure. Snow showers will stay in the forecast until Saturday when they will start to shift south and die out.
Sunday will be cold with highs staying in the teens, but we will be seeing mostly sunny skies.
Make sure to stay tuned to the forecast all week as the details with the forecast get worked out as things will change over the coming days.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.