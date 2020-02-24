Athlete of the Week: Makenna Boliver

BEAVER RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Makenna Boliver of Beaver River has closed out an exceptional high school volleyball career.
The talented outside wing put up 25 service points, 6 aces, 18 kills, and 19 digs to help the Beavers capture the Section 3 Class C title.
For the season, the two-year All-Star had 233 service points, 186 kills, 56 aces and 398 digs.
She's the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for February 21, 2020.
Watch Mel Busler’s report in the video to hear from her and to see her in action.
