Daniel V. Fargo, 65, of Black River

Daniel married Christina “Tina” Taylor on August 4, 1984 at the Black River United Methodist Church. The couple resided in Black River. He worked for NuArt Cleaners in Felts Mills and Herrings and was a maintenance man at Maple Courts in Watertown as well as several other places for many years. He enjoyed Nascar, dirt racing, making model cars, working in the yard, and was a volunteer firefighter for the Felts Mills and Herrings Fire Departments.