BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Daniel V. Fargo, 65, of Black River, NY, passed away on February 22, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse surrounded by his loving family.
Born on July 29, 1954 in Watertown, son of the late Vernon and Beulah (Taylor) Fargo, he graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1972.
Daniel married Christina “Tina” Taylor on August 4, 1984 at the Black River United Methodist Church. The couple resided in Black River. He worked for NuArt Cleaners in Felts Mills and Herrings and was a maintenance man at Maple Courts in Watertown as well as several other places for many years. He enjoyed Nascar, dirt racing, making model cars, working in the yard, and was a volunteer firefighter for the Felts Mills and Herrings Fire Departments.
Tina currently works for Guilfoyle Ambulance Services in Watertown and is a volunteer EMT at Black River Ambulance Squad.
He is survived by his beloved wife Christina “Tina” Fargo, Black River, three sons and their wives, Adam and Amanda Fargo, Kentucky, Andy and Tracy Fargo, Ohio, Joey and Amanda Fargo, Black River, a daughter and son in law, Catherine and Steve Ney, Maryland, his siblings, Rick and Nancy Fargo, Carthage, Joyce McIlroy, Evans Mills, Lillian Walker-Bryson, CA, he is also the proud grandfather of nine grandchildren, Taylar, Pearl, Olivia, Alex, Addison, Arthur, Abigail, Olivia, and Caroline, and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River. It was his wish to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation East 33rd St., NY, NY 10016, Black River Ambulance Squad or Felts Mills Fire Department.
Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com.
