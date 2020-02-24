DPAO to host open houses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization is having a pair of open houses next week.
Foundation director Tim Dermady and executive director Cindy Fitzpatrick say the open houses give people a chance to learn more about their organization.
Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
The open houses are from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Both are at the DPAO's Day Habilitation Center at 633 Davidson Street in Watertown.
Find out more by calling 315-782-5285, extension 235.
