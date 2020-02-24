Edwards man makes it 3 criminal contempt arrests in 5 days, deputies say

FINE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man was arrested three times in five days after he allegedly violated orders of protection.
Sheriff’s deputies say 33 year old Clifton Guiles of Edwards was charged with criminal contempt twice last Tuesday in connection with alleged incidents that day and the day before.
Deputies say he allegedly contacted someone under an order of protection again on Friday.
Guiles was charged with second-degree criminal contempt for the latest incident.
He was arraigned in Fine town court and sent to jail on $300 bail or $500 bond.
