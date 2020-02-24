Justices to hear Philly dispute over same-sex foster parents

This June 17, 2019 file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear a dispute over a Philadelphia Catholic agency that won't place foster children with same-sex couples. The justices will review an appeals court ruling that upheld the city's decision to stop placing children with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia's agency because it would not permit same-sex couples to serve as foster parents. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)