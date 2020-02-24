Lisa M. TenEyck, 56, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Lisa M. TenEyck, age 56, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Frary Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ogdensburg.
Lisa passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Howard TenEyck; her two sons, Chad TenEyck and his companion, Kara Willard, of Ogdensburg, Nick TenEyck and his companion, Emily McLellan, of Lisbon; her grandchildren, Peyton and Rylee TenEyck; three brothers, William Michael Fredericks and his wife, Cynthia, of Heuvelton, NY; Gregory Fredericks and his wife, Vicki, of Ogdensburg, NY and Mark Fredericks and his wife, Stephanie, of Ogdensburg, NY; three sisters, Karen Cooper and her husband, James, of Beckley, W. VA; Diane DeBoer and her husband, David, of Syracuse, NY and Julie Bruyere and her husband, Daniel, of Central Square, NY, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her parents, Sidney and Joyce Fredericks.
Lisa was born on August 1, 1963, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Sidney Maurice and Joyce E. (Countryman) Fredericks. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and Northwest Tech in Cosmetology in 1981.
Lisa married Howard TenEyck on September 8, 1984, at the Presbyterian Church in Heuvelton, NY, with Rev. Richard Lauterbach officiating.
Lisa was first employed by Cedars Nursing Home then later went on to Claxton Hepburn Medical Center as a monitor technician. Lisa enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and playing bingo.
Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Notre Dame Heritage Fund, 125 Ford Ave, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.