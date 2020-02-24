Local party leaders react to poll about presidential election

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A new poll shows New Yorkers favor Democratic candidates over President Trump in the 2020 election. But despite that, voters say they believe Trump will be re-elected for a second term in the White House.
There’s still a crowded field of presidential candidates vying to be the Democratic nominee, but according to a new poll from Siena College Research Institute, the majority of New York voters would choose any of the six front runners over President Trump.
"It's been 36 years since a Republican has won the presidential race in New York. It doesn't figure that 2020 is going to break that streak. All 6 candidates have double digit leads over Donald Trump right now. The smallest lead is Elizabeth Warren; she leads Trump 53-39 percent, a 14 point lead, all the way up to Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City who has a 25 point lead over President Trump," said Steven Greenberg, Siena College Research Institute pollster.
When it comes to which candidate registered New York Democrats support, Bernie Sanders is on top with 25 percent. He's followed by Bloomberg with 21 percent of voter support, Joe Biden with 13 percent, Elizabeth Warren with 11 and Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, each with 9 percent.
And although is appears New York will vote for a Democrat, Greenberg says New Yorkers overwhelmingly think President Trump will be re-elected.
"62 percent of New Yorkers think he will be, compared to only 29 percent who think he won't be. Not surprisingly, 81 percent of Republicans think he'll be re-elected. Nearly three quarters, 73 percent of independents think Trump will be re-elected and even Democrats, a plurality, 48 percent of Democrats think right now that Trump will be elected. 41 percent of Democrats think he will not," he said.
Chairman of the Jefferson County Republican Committee Don Coon says that's not surprising.
"The way the economy's going, the way that the middle class and the general population is reacting to all the things he's done, I think he's got a very good shot," he said.
But chairman of the Jefferson County Democratic Committee Jon Hall says until a Democratic candidate is selected, it's just anybody's guess as to what will happen in November.
"Then they can get the message more focused and they can express how President Trump is just kind of destroying the fabric of this country," he said. "Once that happens, I think Americans will gravitate to the Democratic candidate and realize what President Trump is doing to this country."
Greenberg points out the poll is just a snapshot in time, with still 9 weeks until the New York primary. He also points out it was a poll of registered voters statewide, not just likely primary voters.
