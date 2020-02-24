CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marjorie M. Churchill, 97, formerly of Clayton passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided since October 30, 2015.
She was born in the town of Clayton on September 13, 1922, daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian Best Masters and was a 1940 graduate of Clayton High School.
On April 23, 1948 she married Spencer S. “Doc” Churchill in Clayton. Mr. Churchill, owner and operator of Churchill & Son Aerial Contracting and a 30 year bus driver for the Thousand Islands School District, died October 4, 1981.
Marjorie was a switchboard operator in Clayton for the NY Telephone Company until dial service started in 1961.
She was a life long member of the Clayton Baptist Church and then River Community Church. She was a former member of the Clayton Eastern Star and Clayton Golf Club. She enjoyed her weekly Bible studies, golf, and watching sports, especially basketball and golf on television. She very much loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Marjorie is survived by her son, S. Joseph (Libby) Churchill and her daughter, Deborah D. Aubertine, all of Clayton; six grandchildren, Kimberly (Rob) Gisotti, Darcy (John) Cavalline, Joshua (Amanda) Aubertine, Gabriel (Danielle) Aubertine, Drew (Erin) Churchill, and Cale (Rachel) Churchill; fifteen great grandchildren, one nephew, and several cousins. Her sister, Mary McIlvain, died April 2003.
A celebration of Marjorie’s life and burial in Clayton Cemetery will be at her family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
