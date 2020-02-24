7 Massena students unhurt after bus crash

TOWN OF NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - No serious injuries were reported in a crash between a school bus and a van in St. Lawrence County.
Officials said a van rear-ended a Massena Central School bus, which was carrying 7 students.
It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Route 420 just south of Massena.
Norfolk fire officials said the van's driver was taken to Massena Memorial Hospital to be checked out. The 7 students on the bus were not hurt.
According to school district Superintendent Patrick Brady, parents picked up 2 of the students and took them home while the 5 other students were taken to Jefferson Elementary to be checked out by the school nurse. Those students were later released to their parents.
State police are investigating the crash, but Brady said it’s his understanding that the van rear-ended the bus as it stopped to drop off a student.
