CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Max D. F. Ellis, 81, widower of Ruth M. Ellis, died February 22, 2020 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on West St.
Max had been a resident at that home since March 2018. He was born on March 20, 1938 in Mountain Grove, Missouri, to the late Jessie and Ethel (Pagsdale) Ellis. He was born at home and went to school in Texas County.
Max enlisted in the U.S. Army on March 2, 1959 and proudly served his country until he retired in March 31, 1979 at Ft. Riley, Kansas. While at Fort Devens, MA, Max married Ruth M Willmert on April 27, 1968. He had a former marriage which ended in divorce.
While in the military Max went on to military language school and learned Hungarian and Vietnamese. He taught Hungarian and Vietnamese languages to other service personnel and acted as an interpreter in those languages. He was awarded the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Expert Badge for rifle and pistol, republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal.
After retirement, Max was employed by Benchmark Security Corporation in Topeka, Kansas and he assisted his wife with an aquarium shop which they owned in Junction City, Kansas. His spouse, Ruth, died in June 25, 2006.
In the late 1980’s, Max and Ruth moved to Theresa, NY to be close to his family in New York State. He purchased a home at Indian River Estates. While living there, he worked as a salesman for Davidson’s and eventually ended up working for Walmart, Inc., Watertown from which he retired.
Max was a firm believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and had turned his life over to God’s extended care and belief that he would be with his Lord and Savior upon his death.
Survivors include two step-sons and one daughter-in-law, Wayne and Marry Davis, Evans Mills, NY; Gregory Evans, Carthage, NY; two sons from his previous marriage Spencer and Max Ellis Jr.
Max is predeceased by his two brothers, Bill Ellis and Willard Ellis, and a sister, Leona Pavelka.
There will be no calling hours or funeral. There will be a committal service for relatives and friends with a future date to be determined by immediate family members.
Contributions may be made in his name to the Church of the Nazarene, 960 State St #1408, Carthage, NY 13619.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY 13619.
