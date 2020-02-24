Partly sunny & mild to start the week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be mild to start the week, but it gets colder and snowier toward the end.
Monday will be mostly clear to start, but some will clouds roll in to make it a partly sunny afternoon.
Highs will be in the low 40s.
It becomes mostly cloudy overnight and we could see some rain and freezing rain by morning. Any precipitation should end by afternoon.
Tuesday's highs will be around 40.
We could see more rain on Wednesday, when highs will be in the mid-40s.
It becomes colder Thursday and Friday, so rain will change to lake effect snow for those two days. That snow could linger into Saturday morning.
High will be in the mid-30s on Thursday and the low 20s on Friday.
It's just a small chance of snow Saturday. Otherwise, it should be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper teens.
It will be in the upper teens again on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.