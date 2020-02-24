Poll shows Trump is likely to win, but New Yorkers would vote for someone else

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - New Yorkers seem fairly certain President Donald Trump will win reelection in November.
A recent poll by Siena College shows that the margin is 62-29 percent that Trump will be reelected. That’s 81 percent of Republicans, 73 percent of independents and 48 percent of Democrats.
That's despite the tally that shows most New York voters would choose any of the six leading Democratic candidates over Trump. The numbers show each of them would win in New York by double digits.
In head-to-head contests, the president would lose to Michael Bloomberg by 25 points, to Pete Buttigieg by 19 points, to Joe Biden by 19 points, to Bernie Sanders by 18 points, to Amy Klobuchar by 16 points, and to Elizabeth Warren by 14 points.
Most New York Democrats say Sanders is the likely nominee, but also say Bloomberg has the best chance to beat Trump.
Right now, Sanders has a narrow four-point lead in the state over Bloomberg, 25 to 21 percent, with the rest of the pack polling between 9 and 13 percent.
The state's Democratic primary is April 28.
The poll also shows that Gov. Andrew Cuomo's favorability fell to 44 percent, down from January's 49 percent. His job performance rating is down to 36 percent.
Support is also dropping for the bail reform law that was passed last year. Last April, residents thought it would be good for the state by 17 points. Now, by 26 points, they think it is bad for the state.
The poll was conducted by telephone February 16 to 20 to 658 registered state voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.
The Democratic portion of the poll represents 315 registered Democrats. That portion has a margin of error of plus or minus 6.6 percentage points.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.