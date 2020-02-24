SLU Laurentian Singers - Friday March 8

The Laurentian Singers, a select coeducational choir of 22 undergraduate singers, continues its 70-plus year tradition of choral excellence at St. Lawrence University. The group has won wide acclaim since its founding in 1946, and, in addition to their many performances on campus and in the community, the ensemble has toured extensively. In recent years, they have performed in New Orleans, Trinidad and Tobago, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, France, New York, Boston, and Central Europe, singing for enthusiastic audiences and meeting with other choirs. Their wide-ranging repertoire, drawn from the music of many styles and countries, reflects the spirit of the liberal arts experience at St. Lawrence. The Laurentian Singers includes undergraduate students who represent a wide variety of academic majors and interests.