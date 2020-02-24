SLU Laurentian Singers - Friday March 8

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
St. Lawrence University’s Laurentian Singers will preview their annual Spring Break Tour, this year to San Francisco, with a pre-tour concert on Friday, March 8, 2020, at 7 p.m. at The Old Town Hall, 38 Main St. in Waddington, N.Y. The concert is free and open to the public and The Old Town Hall is handicapped accessible.
The Laurentian Singers, a select coeducational choir of 22 undergraduate singers, continues its 70-plus year tradition of choral excellence at St. Lawrence University. The group has won wide acclaim since its founding in 1946, and, in addition to their many performances on campus and in the community, the ensemble has toured extensively. In recent years, they have performed in New Orleans, Trinidad and Tobago, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, France, New York, Boston, and Central Europe, singing for enthusiastic audiences and meeting with other choirs. Their wide-ranging repertoire, drawn from the music of many styles and countries, reflects the spirit of the liberal arts experience at St. Lawrence. The Laurentian Singers includes undergraduate students who represent a wide variety of academic majors and interests.
The Singers last toured in San Francisco in 2003. They return to make musical connections with Laurentian Singers alumni in the area and to perform with the world-renowned Alexander String Quartet, who have presented yearly residencies at St. Lawrence since the 1980s. Their eclectic program, partially chosen from Singers’ requests, includes music of Mozart (Regina Coeli), Bartok (Four Slovak Folks Songs), Lehar (Vilja from The Merry Widow), Whitacre (A Boy and A Girl), along with popular songs by Dolly Parton (Jolene and Light of a Clear Blue Morning) and Freddie Mercury (Somebody to Love).
In San Francisco, the Singers will perform with the Alexander String Quartet at their home institution, San Francisco State University. They will give a second performance of a work written for them last year by local composer Paul Siskind, his String Quartet No. 3 “Metamorphoses.” Laurentian Singer alumnus José Santelices Ormazábal ’17, now at the University of Utah pursuing a doctorate in opera performance, will join his former choir as soloist in the Siskind.
Former Laurentian Singer Mitch Galli ’12, who is currently the Associate Music Director of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC), will host the singers at the new home of the SFGMC, the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts for a joint concert with the SFGMC, and the Kearns High School choirs from Salt Lake City.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.