SPCA: strong, but sweet, Daisy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Daisy might be strong and muscular, but she’s also a cuddler.
Jefferson County SPCA operations manager Katelynn Drohan says the 8 year old dog has been at the shelter for nearly 5 months.
She’s more than ready for a new home and thanks to a sponsor, is free to adopt.
There’s a pet fashion show coming this weekend to help benefit the shelter.
It's called River Paws for a Cause and it's jointly sponsored by the SPCA, the Clayton Opera House, and the Clayton Chamber of Commerce.
It's at the opera house at 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 29.
If you have a pet you want to enter, it costs $100. It only costs $10 to watch the show.
You can find out more on the chamber of commerce’s website.
For more information on adopting an animal, volunteering, becoming a member, or donating, call the shelter at 315-782-3260.
You can also visit www.jeffersoncountyspca.org or the SPCA’s Facebook page.
