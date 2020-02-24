Sunday Sports: Girls Section 10 hardwood action on the playoff docket

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Girls Section 10 Class D playoffs set up shop Sunday at SUNY Canton with 4 opening round contests on the schedule.
In the late game of the afternoon session, Heuvelton met Hermon DeKalb. Heuvelton defeats Hermon DeKalb 51-37.
The first game of the day pitted Chateaugay against St. Regis Falls. Chateaugay wins 39-28.
It’s been over a week since the Copenhagen Lady Golden Knights have played a basketball game. Copenhagen beat Lyme 42-30 in the Frontier League D Division championship last Saturday and received the 3rd seed and an opening round bye in the Section 3 Class D playoffs.
The Lady Golden Knights open sectional play Tuesday night when they host a quarterfinal contest against Madison.
The lengthy break a double edged sword for Copenhagen Coach Natalie Scott.
“Well, it’s good in ways because we can get back to basics, we can break things down. We have a lot of time to look at the things we need to work on and it’s bad in a way because you don’t want to sit around this time of the year and not play,” said Scott.
March Madness is already upon the J.C.C. Mens and Womens Basketball teams as both squads are taking part in the NJCAA Region 3 Division 3 Tournament.
The J.C.C. Mens Basketball team got their first taste of post season play Saturday, defeating Cayuga Community College 92-67 at the McVean Athletic Center in the Region 3 Division 3 Sub-Regionals.
Next up for the Cannoneers, a trip to Herkimer to face nationally ranked and 3rd seed Herkimer Community College on Tuesday night.
These two teams met early on in the season with J.C.C. coming away with a 66-47 upset win on November 21st in Herkimer.
“Really tough game next time we go to Herkimer. We’ve already played them once this year- national powerhouse- and we beat them, so they’re probably gonna be looking for a little revenge. We’re gonna have to play really good defense, we’re gonna have to rebound, we’re gonna have to limit turnovers. I think we’ve been doing that a little better the last couple games and hopefully that’s the key to success,” said J.C.C. Mens Basketball Coach Joe Vaadi.
The J.C.C. Womens Basketball team will also be in action on Tuesday night as they travel to Utica to face Mohawk Valley Community College in the Region 3 Division 3 Quarterfinals.
The Lady Cannoneers earned an opening round bye in the tournament and will face M.V.C.C. For a 2nd time this season. These 2 teams met at the McVean Athletic Center on November 13th with Mohawk Valley coming away with a 77-70 win.
“You know, it’s probably a pretty good match up for us. They’ve got 2 really good kids, you know, we’ve got our 3 big sophomores so they’ve only got 6 kids on their roster. We’ve got 7 so it’s a pretty good draw. With our short roster of only 7 it’s nice to not have to play 4 games in 7 days,” said J.C.C. Womens Coach Josh Woodward.
Both teams look to advance to the Region 3 Division 3 Final 4 with wins on Tuesday night.
Sunday Sports Scores
Girls Section 10 Class D Quarterfinals
- Heuvelton 51, Hermon DeKalb 37
- Chateaugay 39, St. Regis Falls 28
- Edwards Knox 67, Harrisville 50
- Hammond 76, Colton Pierrepont 18
Section 10 Cheerleading Championships - Small School Division
- Heuvelton 70
- Malone 66.97
- Gouverneur 66.125
- Brushton Moira 39
- Morristown 38
Section 10 Cheerleading Championships - Large School Division
- O.F.A. 71
- Lisbon 70
Section 10 Cheerleading Championships - Co-Ed Division
- Madrid Waddington 63
- Edwards Knox 62
- Clifton Fine 58
