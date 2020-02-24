Teenage girls face arson charges for fire at Watertown duplex

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two teenage girls have been arrested for allegedly setting fire at a Watertown duplex in December.
City police charged the girls, both 15 years old, with felony counts of third-degree arson.
According to police, the two broke into 203 South Indiana Avenue and intentionally damaged the property by starting a fire inside.
City firefighters were called to the duplex on December 28, 2019 after a neighbor reported seeing a “fiery orange glow and smoke.”
Officials said only one of the units was damaged and it was vacant.
Fire crews were able to knock down the fire on the first and second floor of the apartment.
People who lived on the other side of the duplex were not home at the time and their pets were all rescued.
Fire Chief Dale Herman said it appeared that their side of the duplex was undamaged.
The teenage suspects, whose names were not released due to their age, were arrested and referred to Jefferson County Family Court for arraignment.
Police declined to release details on how the fire was set.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.