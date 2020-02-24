Two dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning inside a home in Star Lake, state police said Monday.
The bodies of Brian Merkley, 49, and Lisa Leroux, 53, were found late Saturday afternoon inside a one story home at 188 Benson Mines Golf Course Road.
Autopsies on the two were scheduled for Monday evening, but state police said it appeared carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause. The power was out at the home and they were using a propane heater to keep warm.
Police were called to the home after family members reported not having heard from Merkley and Leroux in a few days.
Star Lake Rescue assisted state police at the scene. St. Lawrence County coroner June Wood was also called in.
Funeral arrangements for both are with the French Family Funeral Home.
