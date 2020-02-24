Your Turn: feedback on Second Amendment sanctuary, church bankruptcy & killing crows

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Add Jefferson County to the list of places which are asking lawmakers to make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary:
No thank you. Certain gun laws work.
Alecia Derouin
A Second Amendment sanctuary would help protect you from the idiots doing crimes under the bail reform.
Kyle Waddell
The Diocese of Ogdensburg is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The cost of the priest sexual abuse scandal is increasing with more lawsuits expected:
Just another way to avoid paying the consequences!
Chris Gardner
Meanwhile, the Vatican is practically made of gold. They’re not broke.
Fitz Brash
It’s sad that all the Catholic money is not going to the good things the Church provides to the world.
John Schneider
Deadly measures were used during last week’s hazing of crows in Watertown. 18 birds were killed. The mayor has said the birds’ droppings are destroying downtown history and present a health risk to the public:
Shame...nothing but pure shame.
Chris Tine
They have been a problem for years and I think this is a good deal.
Jacob Bresett
Create an alternative location for them to go.
Rebecca Wehrle
