Ardis G. Crandall, 89, of Watertown

She was born in the town of Brownville on March 27, 1930, daughter of the late Lyle and Harriet A. Plank Rundell and was a graduate of Watertown High School. On April 18, 1953 she married Robert G. Crandall at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Benoit Dostie officiating. Mr. Crandall died on October 24, 2005.