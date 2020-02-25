Arts All-Star: Phoebe Hall

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Phoebe Hall's musical journey began with a large part in a show in kindergarten.
Ever since, "every musical experience I've ever really done has had such a huge impact on my life and I wouldn't trade it for the world."
The General Brown singer and performer is the 7 News Arts All-Star for February 24, 2020.
She hopes to major in either musical theater or musical therapy at SUNY Fredonia.
Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.
