Big weather changes on the way.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -It has been dry and mild the past few days, however low pressure to the west will increase the risk of precipitation and cool things down. Expect mainly cloudy skies tonight with lows near 30.
Tuesday will be cloudy and mild, with the risk of light rain or flurries. Highs will be near 40. Overnight lows will be near 30 and light snow is likely.
Wednesday will be a mess, with rain and snow likely. Highs will be in the upper 30′s. The rain and snow continues overnight with lows near 30.
Thursday will be windy with snow showers. Lake effect will impact the Tug Hill starting late in the day. The lake snows will continue during the day on Friday. Significant accumulations are likely.
