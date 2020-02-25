Brian J. Merkley, 49, of Star Lake

STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Brian J. Merkley, age 49, of Star Lake passed away at home on February 21, 2020 due to carbon monoxide poisoning.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date along with his companion, Lisa. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Brian was born on December 2, 1970 in Watertown to the late Charles John Merkley and Roseanna (Adams) Daniels. He attended Clifton-Fine Central School and owned and operated his own handyman and construction business.
Brian was a motorhead who loved working on motors, trucks and hot rods. He was an excellent carpenter who loved his dogs and was good with kids. He loved the outdoors and 4-wheeling and snowmobiling, and hanging out with people in his garage.
He is survived by his son and his companion Brian Merkley and Jenna Shippee, daughter and her companion, Kayla Merkley and Jake Tyler, son Luke Merkley, and sister and her companion, Tamara “Tami” Merkley and David Cook. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Alexa and Bria Merkley, Ava Spellicy, Graham Tyler, and has one more one the way. He is also survived by his step father, David Daniels and two step sisters, Michelle Daniels and Lynette Daniels and his niece, Brittany Moore.
Sadly, Brian is predeceased by his long-time companion, Lisa Leroux, who died with him at home. He is also predeceased by a son, Bryant Andrew White; his father, John Merkley and his mother, Roseanna (Adams) Daniels.
Donations can be made in Brian’s memory to the St. Lawrence County SPCA.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.