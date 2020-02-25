Career-Tech All-Star: Casey Davis

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Casey Davis is in her second year in the early childhood education program at the BOCES Bohlen Technical Center in Watertown.
The Indian River student is the 7 News Career-Tech All-Star for February 25, 2020.
"I love just interacting with the children, being around little children," she said. "I have younger siblings, so it just feels like home.
After high school, she hopes to enroll in the early childhood education program at Jefferson Community College and hopes to someday teach kindergarten.
