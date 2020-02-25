Corrections officers intercept contraband at Riverview, union says

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Corrections officers at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg report finding drugs and ceramic blades in two separate incidents last week.
The union that represents the officers, the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOBA), says that the contraband was mailed to inmates there.
Corrections officers found the items while inspecting mail.
On Wednesday, one officer found 12 latex balloons filled with synthetic marijuana hidden inside a package of sausages.
On Saturday, an officer found five balloons with synthetic marijuana and one with ceramic blades inside cans of corn and peas.
The first package was mailed from Bellerose, N.Y. and the second from the Bronx.
The union says contraband smuggling "has risen to historic levels in correctional facilities across the state."
Officers seized 4,200 pieces of contraband in 2019, the union says, compared with 3,600 five years before.
The union repeated its call for a secure vendor program, saying that it would “help reduce the amount of dangerous drugs and weapons that wind up in the hands of inmates.”
