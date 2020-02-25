Donna Canfield Ward, 78, of Massena

Donna liked doing genealogy, crafts, puzzles, reading, listening to music and painting. After learning this new hobby of painting, did canvases for all the grandchildren. Donna was a mother first, then went to work after her children were grown. Worked in a nursing home and school system in North Carolina, until retiring because of illness. Donna moved to Massena, NY in 2008 to be around family and friends. Donna is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she gained many friends through this church.