Donna Canfield Ward, 78, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donna Canfield Ward, 78, passed away early Sunday morning, February 23, 2020 at Massena Hospital.
Donna was born on February 22, 1942 in West Carthage, NY to William G. Canfield and Elizabeth Gibeau Canfield. Donna married Richard R. Ward on August 9, 1958.
Richard and Donna had five children who all survive, Darla A. Ward Berke of Rochester; Margo L. Ward of Mebane, NC; Candace M. Ward of Winthrop; Richard R. Ward Jr. of Massena; and Beckie E. Ward Bond of Chase Mills. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren with one due in May. She was proud that her granddaughter, Tiffany was born on her birthday in 1992. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Donna liked doing genealogy, crafts, puzzles, reading, listening to music and painting. After learning this new hobby of painting, did canvases for all the grandchildren. Donna was a mother first, then went to work after her children were grown. Worked in a nursing home and school system in North Carolina, until retiring because of illness. Donna moved to Massena, NY in 2008 to be around family and friends. Donna is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she gained many friends through this church.
Donna was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, a sister, and her husband, Richard passed in 2018 after 60 years of marriage.
A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, February 27th at 6:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 284 Andrews Street, Massena, with a pot-luck dinner to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart or Alzheimer’s associations.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.