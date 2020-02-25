Franz Schubert and Anton Bruckner Pieces in Concert

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music invites the public to enjoy a performance by the Crane Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m., in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall.
The performance will open with the "Rosamunde Overture" by Franz Schubert, and conclude with "Symphony No. 7" by Anton Bruckner.
This concert is free, and the public is invited to attend.
About the performers:
The Crane Symphony Orchestra is the second oldest college orchestra in the United States, and in its long legacy, students at Crane have worked with legendary conductors and musicians, such as Nadia Boulanger, Sarah Caldwell, Aaron Copland, Howard Hanson, Gunther Schuller and Robert Shaw, to name a few. Directed by Dr. Ching-Chun Lai, the Crane Symphony Orchestra is a premier, 93-member performing ensemble at The Crane School of Music. The Crane Symphony Orchestra has performed in Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center and in Carnegie Hall, among other prestigious venues.
This concert will be broadcast live on the Crane School of Music YouTube channel at the performance time. To view the program and see other upcoming streaming performances, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/academics/Crane/streaming.
