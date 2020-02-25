Harlem Rockets show to benefit Carthage backpack program

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a benefit next week for Carthage Central’s backpack program.
Heather Neville says the Harlem Rockets will bring their basketball comedy show to help raise money for the program.
The backpack program sends food home with students for the weekend. Right now, she said, it supports upwards of 90 families
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
The Harlem Rockets show will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at the high school gym.
Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.
Call 315-493-5030 to find out more.
